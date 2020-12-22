Wireless earbuds and headphones that connect to your phone with a single inch of cable to be seen are all the rage right now, but getting a quality pair can be expensive. Huawei has a winning series with the new FreeBuds Pro, FreeBuds 3i, and FreeBuds Studio, and it's sharing the holiday spirit by making them that much easier to get your hands on with discounts from £20 to £70 off right now.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro You can score a pair of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro with quality sound and active noise-cancelling technology at a £30 discount for the holidays. £139 at Huawei

The Huawei FreeeBuds Pro start from exactly the point you'd expect: compact earbuds that will fit snuggly into your ears with silicon tips that help them create a complete seal, cutting down outside noise. Many earbuds cut out outside noise, but the FreeBuds Pro take it further with active noise-cancellation technology. Using the Huawei AI Life app, youc an customize the ANC levels, letting you tune it to your liking. So, whether you want light reduction on a bus or the more powerful cancellation required on planes, you'll have the option. The FreeBuds Pro also feature a special dynamic ANC mode that will detect noise levels and automatically adjust the ANC levels to match. Sometimes, you don't want to miss what's going on around you but don't want to take your earbuds out – that's where the "awareness" mode comes in, allowing the mics on FreeBuds Pro to pass external sound through. You'll be able to hear announcements or talk with someone without needing to fuss with removing the earbuds. The earbuds offer on-ear controls on their stems. There are touch sensitive areas that work with pinches, swipes, and holds. These offers shortcuts to controlling audio playback, answer and ending phone calls, and activating ANC and "awareness" modes. You won't have to worry about charging frequently thanks to the FreeBuds Pro's 7-hour battery life without ANC and 4-hour battery life with ANC, which are further extended by the charging case's 580mAh battery.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i Get portability and affordability with the Huawei FreeBuds 3i. And, with Huawei's holiday sale, you can save £20. £69 at Huawei

If you like what you're seeing with the FreeBuds Pro but want something more affordable, Huawei's FreeBuds 3i offer a slightly cut back option that costs a good deal less. These earbuds still offer up a degree of active noise cancellation, so you won't be left listening to all the noise on your commute. The battery life is a reasonable 3.5 hours, and that charging case can stretch that up to 14.5 hours. You may miss out on the advanced noise-cancellation of the FreeBuds Pro, but you get a compact option with IPX4 water resistance and a price that's half that of the Pro buds. So, if you need to pick up a gift for two relatives, this deal can help.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio You can save £70 on the Huawei FreeBuds Studio for the holidays, and Hauwei will even throw in a free Huawei Watch Fit from now through December 22. £229 at Huawei