ARM announced new CPU designs for 2020 and one of them is something nobody saw coming — a program that would help companies that make processors build specially customized chips targeting specific user-facing improvements. You might have read about how the new Cortex-X1 CPU will be 22% faster than the new Cortex A78 design, but that doesn't do the new Cortex-X program justice. The exciting part of it all is how companies like Qualcomm, Samsung, or even Google could work with ARM and build a chip that's a fully customized reference design. In other words, the people who invented the technology will help make it work for a specific use case. Cores can be big and fast or little and slow — it all depends on how long you want the battery to last. There is no magic involved. A CPU is made of individual processing units called cores. You've heard of dual-core or octa-core processors before, and that simply means that the actual silicon has two or eight separate processing units built into a single chip. Each core can crunch numbers independently of the other cores, and logic dictates that more cores mean a more powerful chip. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more But that's not really the case. You can only fit so many CPU cores inside a chip's physical design. More cores mean more power is needed and more heat is created — both of which are things chip designers really want to avoid. This is why multi-core CPUs usually use an arrangement of cores that are designed to wake up and sleep based on how much computing power is needed.

Every company that makes mobile CPUs does this, but some do it better than others. Apple and Qualcomm come to mind, and while each company approaches things a little differently, both use the same principle: there are "big" cores that are power-hungry and can crunch data very fast, and "little" cores that don't use nearly as much power but are a good bit slower. When your phone needs the power, the big cores ramp up and deliver. When your phone doesn't, the little cores keep everything running smoothly while the big cores sleep. More: The cheapest iPhone has a more powerful processor than the most expensive Android phone Apple and Qualcomm are really good at building custom CPU cores using ARM's basic design. Apple's chips may be more powerful based on pure number crunching, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon line of SoCs are still capable of delivering the processing power needed in a modern smartphone. What the Cortex-X program does is allow other companies that might not be as proficient at CPU core design to compete on the same level. This is really important. MediaTek has spent a lot of money trying to design a custom SoC that can compete with the Snapdragon series. The Dimensity line looks like it's coming very close and being able to work with ARM to design a powerful computing core would go a long way to narrowing the remaining performance gaps.

Apple and Qualcomm will benefit from the new Cortex-X program, but so will MediaTek and Samsung. Maybe even Google.