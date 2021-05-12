What you need to know
- A leaked benchmark suggests MediaTek's next Dimensity chipset could be more powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G.
- The chipset is expected to be called the Dimensity 900.
- It will be a follow-up to the Dimensity 820 chipset that MediaTek launched last year.
Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek introduced its flagship Dimensity 1200 and 1100 chipsets earlier this year, aiming to take on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. While the Dimensity 1200 isn't quite as impressive as the Qualcomm flagship in the performance department, a leaked benchmark suggests the company's next mid-range Dimensity chip could give the Snapdragon 768G a run for its money.
The Snapdragon 768G was announced in May last year as an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 765G. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming MediaTek MT6877 chipset, which has been tentatively named the Dimensity 900, scores around 480,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G, in comparison, scores around 440,000 on the same benchmark. The Snapdragon 780G, however, is significantly more powerful, with a score of 540,000. The 5nm chipset is expected to power some of the best Android phones of 2021.
While the leaked benchmark score may seem disappointing compared to the Snapdragon 780G, the Dimensity 900 isn't likely to power premium mid-range devices. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 is expected to succeed last year's Dimensity 820, which also scores around 440,000 on AnTuTu. Just like its predecessor, the Dimensity 900 will be targeted at the lower mid-range segment. Aside from the leaked benchmark score, however, little else is known about the chipset at this point.
As revealed by a recent report from IDC, MediaTek's strategy of focusing on the budget and mid-range segments has started bearing fruit. While Qualcomm still leads the global smartphone AP market when it comes to revenue share, MediaTek surpassed the U.S. chipmaker in terms of market share in Q3 2020.
