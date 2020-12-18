Source: StackCommerce
Smart home devices are incredibly popular right now. With this trend set to continue for the next decade, it's a smart move to learn about the technology. The IoT E-Degree Certification Bundle helps you get ahead of the curve, with 40 hours of video training. In a special iMore deal, it's currently 85% off at just $29.99.
Whether you want to build your own custom products or create these devices for other people, now is a good time to study the Internet of Things.
As the name implies, this "E-Degree" bundle helps you become a genuine IoT expert. It includes seven modules and 120 lectures in total, working toward certification.
Along the way, you'll discover how to work with the Raspberry Pi and Arduino boards. The training includes extensive programming tutorials, along with practical knowledge of electronics, architecture, and security.
You'll actually get several fun projects to try, along with quizzes and exams to test your knowledge.
It's worth $200, but you can get the bundle today for only $29.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change.
Arizona Sunshine creators redefine the air guitar in VR with Unplugged
Unplugged is a new Oculus Quest game that utilizes hand tracking in a brand-new way: air guitar in VR.
Massive Galaxy S21 Ultra leak reveals everything about the phone
The first press renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have appeared online, along with the phone's full specs sheet.
How do you manage spam calls?
If there's one thing we can all universally agree on, it's that spam calls are the worst. Given all of the apps/services that are now available for dealing with them, we want to know how you manage your spam calls.
Dress up your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with these great accessories
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most popular phones of the year, thanks in large part to its fantastic value. It also offers top-end specs at an extremely competitive price. So why not put some of that money you're saving toward the phone with some great accessories?