What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is a PS5-exclusive remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man.
- Insomniac Games is adding two new suits based on suits featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- The update is being added for free on Dec. 10, 2021.
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is only available through the Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues to grow, having sold over 6.5 million copies so far, easily being one of the best PS5 games available. Even over a year after launch, developer Insomniac Games is continuing the support by adding two new suits to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which is only available through the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The two suits are based on designs in the upcoming MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. You can check out the two suits in a new game trailer below:
These two suits are a free update coming on Dec. 10, 2021, available to everyone who owns the game or picks it up in the future.
Insomniac Games is hard at work on more Marvel games right now, with two different teams tackling two very different projects. One is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, a direct sequel featuring both Peter and Miles, while introducing Venom. The other game is Marvel's Wolverine, a somewhat darker story featuring the iconic adamantium-clawed Canadian.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The time has come for Wear OS to shine
After data indicating a huge surge of customers buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4, experts are convinced of Google's success with Wear OS 3. They say that more manufacturers will adopt the platform.
Samsung starts rolling out stable One UI 4 update to its newest foldables
Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 12-based One UI 4 update to its latest foldables.
A year-old flagship might just give you the best bang for your buck
In late 2021, a discounted 2020 flagship can still be a fantastic buy. Here's why!
Endwalker, Solar Ash, and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in December
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in December. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.