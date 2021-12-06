Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues to grow, having sold over 6.5 million copies so far, easily being one of the best PS5 games available. Even over a year after launch, developer Insomniac Games is continuing the support by adding two new suits to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which is only available through the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The two suits are based on designs in the upcoming MCU film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. You can check out the two suits in a new game trailer below: