What you need to know
- Insomniac Games has shown what players can expect from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.
- The facial model for Peter Parker has been recast and looks quite different.
- There's also 60FPS gameplay footage showing the improved assets and reflections.
Insomniac Games has revealed just what kinds of improvements are being introduced with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5. Insomniac Games has recast the face for Peter Parker, meaning he now looks quite different. Instead of continuing to work with John Bubniak, Insomniac Games has cast Ben Jordan as the face model for Peter Parker. You can see the new model in the clip below.
Outside of this major shakeup, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered features the same 60FPS performance mode included in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There's also ray-tracing, improved assets, fast loading, DualSense support and more. You can see all these graphical improvements running at 60FPS in the footage below.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, which is set to release on November 12 alongside the PS5. You cannot transfer your saves from the PS4 version and no free upgrade is available.
Other PS5 launch titles include Demon's Souls PS5 remake, Godfall and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
