After the recent September PS5 games showcase, Insomniac Games revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man is being remastered for PS5, with ray-tracing, a performance mode and more. This remaster is being included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and if you want to play it, you can't use your save from the PS4 game.

This was confirmed by Insomniac on Twitter, who also confirmed there are no plans for a physical release. The studio has not clarified whether or not there'll be an upgrade path for players who owned the PS4 game.

The PS5 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are both set to release on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a wide release on November 19. Preorders are now open, though they also sell out fairly quickly once restocked.