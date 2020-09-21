What you need to know
- Marvel's Spider-Man is being remastered for the PS5.
- This remaster is available with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition.
- According to Insomniac Games, save files from the PS4 game will not transfer to the remaster.
After the recent September PS5 games showcase, Insomniac Games revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man is being remastered for PS5, with ray-tracing, a performance mode and more. This remaster is being included with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition and if you want to play it, you can't use your save from the PS4 game.
This was confirmed by Insomniac on Twitter, who also confirmed there are no plans for a physical release. The studio has not clarified whether or not there'll be an upgrade path for players who owned the PS4 game.
The PS5 and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are both set to release on November 12 in a handful of countries, with a wide release on November 19. Preorders are now open, though they also sell out fairly quickly once restocked.
It's your boy Miles
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
A different kind of Spider-Man
Insomniac Games captured the hearts of players everywhere with its forray into the Marvel universe with Spider-Man for the PS4. This sequel isn't a full-fledged game, but you'll get to play as Miles Morales, who gained his spider powers at the end of the first game, and save New York.
Ultimate Spidey
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition
Ready for launch
The Ultimate Launch Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes the base game and a remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man with full ray-tracing and 60 FPS performance mode.
