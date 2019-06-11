The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought to life our favorite comic book heroes like never before. Due to its success, we've seen the team grace nearly every form of media recently. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, along with several other studios lending a hand, were tasked with creating a new video game to do the Earth's Mightiest Heroes justice. Avengers, reassemble!

Save the planet Marvel's Avengers An ever-expanding online game After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. $60 at Amazon

What is Marvel's Avengers?

It's unclear whether Marvel's Avengers will be open world or have linear levels, but whatever the case, it's an action/adventure game that throws us into the roles of our favorite team of superheroes. It combines a story campaign—that can be played either in single-player or with up to four friends— and thrilling gameplay to make for an experience Marvel fans hopefully won't forget. Marvel's Avengers Characters From what we've seen so far, our Avengers team will be comprised of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow. If they look or act a bit different than what you're used to, that's because they don't feature the likenesses of the MCU actors from the films and they are Crystal Dynamics' own interpretation of these iconic characters. More characters will be added post-release, all of which will be free to players. The trailer also shows Hank Pym at one point shrinking a large enemy tank, so we can expect our team to meet a few friendly faces along the way. As for our villains, we don't know who will be taking that distinction yet. Many of the enemies the Avengers are seen fighting in the trailer are generic military-type thugs. Or as Thor calls them, "small angry men with guns." There's obviously a larger threat looming, but it's unclear what, or who, that threat is. The obvious absence in all of this? Hawkeye, once again. Press F to pay respects. Marvel's Avengers Story

This is not an adapted story from any comic book storyline or film. It's entirely original. Marvel's Avengers begins with the team setting up a headquarters on the West Coast in San Francisco. On the day they are planning to unveil it, dubbed A-Day, a series of tragic events kick off that shift society's views on superheroes. The Golden Gate Bridge along with the Avenger's own helicarrier, powered by an experimental energy source, come under attack and explode in an attempt to steal it, seemingly killing Captain America—and the explosion is blamed on the Avengers themselves. Fast forward 5 years, the Avengers have disbanded after society deemed them dangerous murderers. But the world faces a grave threat, and Earth's Mightiest Heroes must reassemble to save it. Marvel promises that it will have the authentic heroism and humanity that you've come to expect from a Marvel story. Marvel's Avengers Gameplay Square Enix didn't show off a lot of gameplay for Marvel's Avengers yet, but it's been confirmed that it will be an action/adventure game that supports both single-player and cooperative play. Because of this online aspect, new content will be released on a regular basis over multiple years. People will be able to assemble into teams of up to four players online, and customize a "growing roster of characters." Marvel's Avengers Beta and platform exclusive content

Everyone who pre-orders will get access to its beta whenever it's available, but those who pre-order on PlayStation 4 get 7-day early access to the beta before it comes to other platforms. PS4 users will also get "unique benefits" that will be revealed in the future. People are already speculating that these bonuses may be cosmetic items, but Square Enix is staying tight-lipped right now. Marvel's Avengers No loot boxes Do you hate loot boxes like everyone else on this planet? You'll be glad to hear that Marvel's Avengers will feature "no random loot boxes or play-to-win scenarios." This was confirmed on Square Enix's E3 2019 press conference stage. If the publisher happens to go back on that promise, you can point them to their own quote. Marvel's Avengers When can I play it? Marvel's Avengers is set to launch on May 15, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. You can pre-order it today for beta access.

