Square Enix finally unveiled Marvel's Avengers at E3 2019 to thunderous applause and a few skeptics still unconvinced. If you were still on the fence about it, you may not like hearing that Marvel's Avengers is set to get platform exclusive content on PlayStation 4. Yes, it's 2019 and publishers are still doing this.

We don't know what the PS4 exclusive content will consist of as Square Enix was hesitant to detail it. All we know is that players will receive "special bonuses" for playing on PS4. It's possible these may only consist of cosmetic items, but it could turn out quite controversial if they are anything more.

Pre-ordering Marvel's Avengers also gets those on every platform access to its beta. Those who pre-order on PlayStation 4, however, get 7-day early access to the beta before it comes to other platforms. We do not know when the beta is scheduled to take place yet, nor how long it will run for.

In order to redeem your beta code, follow these steps:

Visit https://www.playavengers.com/redeem. Login or create a Square Enix Members Account. Enter your 18 character code into the website and select the desired platform. Square Enix will email the beta code for your platform of choice once it is available.

Marvel's Avengers releases on May 15, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.