Following up on the success of Marvel Future Fight, Netmarble and Disney partnered once again to develop Marvel Future Revolution, which is being billed as Marvel's first open-world action RPG for mobile devices. Ahead of its Android and iOS launch on Aug. 25, I was able to go hands-on with an early access build of the game. While it may not be the type of AAA console game some fans where hoping for, Netmarble ensured it's well-optimized for mobile. Given the proper support, Marvel Future Revolution has a long life ahead of it, and could even become one of the best Android games to date. Free-to-play games, especially mobile ones like this, tend to get a bad rap, so it's encouraging that what I've played so far was engaging and fun. Though I wasn't able to test out its multiplayer, its single-player campaign has a lot going for it. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Worlds collide in a brand new story

Marvel Future Revolution features the exact kind of high stakes story you've come to expect from the brand. With the multiverse on a collision course, Hank Pym and Tony Stark attempt to slow the process as best they can. Despite their efforts, multiple worlds have already collided in what's known as the convergence. This has formed one Primary Earth, with bits and pieces of multiverse variants occupying it. Our heroes form a team called Omega Flight and work to stop some of the most iconic villains in Marvel history. It sounds fairly cut-and-dried, but there are surprises in-store that I think fans will appreciate. This isn't the MCU that most people nowadays are accustomed to since what Disney couldn't quite do in movies just yet, it can do in its games. Iron Man has Ultron Sentries building up and protecting New Stark City. X-Men characters like Storm are at the forefront with the likes of Captain America and Black Widow. What's even cooler is that your game will begin differently depending on which character you choose to play as (Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Storm). Each multiverse variant gathers their counterpart in the first chapter to assemble Omega Flight. Spider-Man, for instance, begins in Hydramerica attempting to thwart the Green Goblin. Considering the breadth of characters and locations, Marvel fans are in for a treat. Because Netmarble looks to support it for years to come, the world of Marvel Future Revolution is only going to get bigger, and it's exciting to think of the possibilities. Gameplay developed for touch controls

Looking at any gameplay footage, it looks just like an open-world game on consoles. Think Marvel's Avengers or Marvel's Spider-Man, and you'll have a good picture of it. That doesn't mean the gameplay has that same level of depth, though. Being a mobile game, the controls are simplified. There's an emulated analog stick to run across the map, and the bottom right of your screen has buttons for each of your attacks. There's no real way to aim, so you'll just want to run/fly around and spam those buttons as you're close to enemies. Being a mobile game, the controls are simplified. If you've read any of my previous thoughts on touch controls, you'll know I've probably begun to sound like a broken record. I don't like them, and I much prefer dedicated controllers. Marvel Future Revolution, unfortunately, only supports touch controls officially. I had some issues getting used to the attacks on the lower right corner of the screen, and felt that much of the early game was spent button mashing on my part. However, after spending some time I did feel more comfortable using them, and I wouldn't necessarily say I was button mashing after an hour or so. The nature of these touch controls, as I stated earlier, does mean that the gameplay is simplified, and unfortunately, that means there doesn't seem to be a real challenge. Enemies' attacks were negligible in the grand scheme of things, and I could quickly take out a group of them with ease. Maybe its multiplayer or end-game offer up more of a challenge, but as it stands, the early game isn't difficult at all.

Though it's designed for touch controls, I had to see if I could use a controller with it. I tested out an Xbox controller using Bluetooth and found that compatibility is extremely limited, at least in this early build. Only the left thumbstick worked to move my character around the environment. If I wanted to do any other actions, like actually fight or even just control my camera view, I'd need to resort to the touch screen. This makes controllers effectively useless. You definitely don't want to go out and buy one of the best mobile controllers specifically for this game. What I couldn't fully test out were its multiplayer offerings. Marvel Future Revolution has a few different multiplayer modes that were locked in my build. Once it launches, players should be able to join Blitz, Omega War, Special Operations, Dark Zone, and more ranging up to 50 players in the combat arena. Millions of customization options

Netmarble touts 400 million customization options in Marvel Future Revolution, and on paper that can be a staggering number hard to believe. It's still difficult to believe in practice, but then you also have to remember that Borderlands technically has over one billion guns. Future Revolution has eight playable characters at launch, each with over a hundred costume sets that can all be mixed and matched between the head, torso, arms, and legs. If you thought Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5 had awesome costumes, you aren't prepared for what Marvel Future Revolution has. Each costume set also provides buffs to various stats like your attack and defense, among others. Depending on how many pieces of a set you're wearing, you'll receive even better bonuses. Costumes can also be upgraded upon completing certain missions. Become one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes They may be known as Omega Flight, but Marvel Future Revolution stars many of the heroes who've formed part of the Avengers at one point or another. Going by a different name doesn't change who they are. These are the heroes Marvel fans know and love, and they are in for an exciting time in Future Revolution. Between its single-player campaign and multiplayer modes, Future Revolution has a ton of content for fans to jump into right out of the gate. That it's only going to expand over the years is encouraging, because what's there so far is excellent.