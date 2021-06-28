Marvel and Netmarble have announced that Marvel Future Revolution pre-registration is now live on Android through the Google Play Store. This is being billed as Marvel's first open-world action RPG on mobile, and though it doesn't have a release date just yet, it's expected sooner rather than later.

I got to sit in on a briefing for the game last week and saw a few of its modes in action, including Blitz/Raid, Special Operations, Omega War, and Dark Zone. Blitz/Raid and Special Operations are built for four players, while Omega War is 10v10 PvP and the Dark Zone is a real-time massive free for all combat area supporting up to 50 players.

Playable characters include Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Storm, and Iron Man. While it will initially launch with just these eight characters, developer Netmarble has post-launch plans to add more regions, new characters, and new content. Part of the reason the game is called Marvel Future Revolution is because it will have an expanding universe built for years to come.

Marvel Future Revolution has its own original story where Hank Pym and Tony Stark fail to stop alternate worlds from the multiverse from physically colliding together, forming one Primary Earth. This Primary Earth is made up of bits and pieces from each earth, like the Hydra Empire, an area from a world where Hydra took over. Other regions include New Stark City, Midgardia, Sakaar, and Xandearth.

Those who pre-register will be able to claim a costume inspired by Marvel Comics.