What you need to know
- Mario Kart Tour downloaded 90 million times in first week.
- Report comes from estimates provided by Sensor Tower.
- In-app purchases generate over $12 million in revenue.
New data provided by Sensor Tower has confirmed that Mario Kart Tour is the fastest mobile game launch history. According to their estimates, the game has been downloaded 90 million times by users on both iOS and Android, since its release last week . That would mean that Mario Kart Tour's launch has been roughly 6 times greater than Nintendo's next most popular launch, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.
Of the 90 million or so downloads, it is estimated that Android is the most popular platform for the game, with 53.5 million (59.5%) of downloads. Meanwhile on iOS the game was downloaded a measly 36.5 million times.
Despite the fact that the game is free-to-play, the game has pulled over $12 million in gross revenue. Interstingly enough, despite the disparity in popularity between Android and iOS, App Store users account for over three-quarters of the generated revenue, spending $9.6 million (75.5%), compared to "only" $3.1 million on Android.
In the report Sensor Tower noted:
At this very early stage, that gives Mario Kart Tour a revenue per download of $0.26 on iOS, compared to $0.06 on Android.
The United States took pole position for number of downloads, racing to 13.2 million, or 14.7 percent. It was followed by Brazil with 10.7 million, or 11.8 percent, and Mexico with 5.8 million, or 6.4 percent.
The United States led the pack for revenue too, with users in the country spending nearly $5.8 million or 45.4 percent of the total. Japan finished the week just behind with $4 million in player spend, or 31.3 percent, while France came third with $752k, or 6.4 percent.
It's very interesting to note that United States players only accounted for nearly 15% of downloads, but over 45% of revenue. The record might be short-lived however, as reports yesterday confirmed that Call of Duty: Mobile has already been downloaded a whopping 20 million times in just its first two days, which would certainly put it on course to challenge Mario Kart Tour for the crown of fastest launching mobile game.