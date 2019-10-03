New data provided by Sensor Tower has confirmed that Mario Kart Tour is the fastest mobile game launch history. According to their estimates, the game has been downloaded 90 million times by users on both iOS and Android, since its release last week . That would mean that Mario Kart Tour's launch has been roughly 6 times greater than Nintendo's next most popular launch, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Of the 90 million or so downloads, it is estimated that Android is the most popular platform for the game, with 53.5 million (59.5%) of downloads. Meanwhile on iOS the game was downloaded a measly 36.5 million times.

Despite the fact that the game is free-to-play, the game has pulled over $12 million in gross revenue. Interstingly enough, despite the disparity in popularity between Android and iOS, App Store users account for over three-quarters of the generated revenue, spending $9.6 million (75.5%), compared to "only" $3.1 million on Android.

