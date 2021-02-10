With the launch of the PS5 officially a couple of months behind us, tons of companies have begun releasing headsets for the next-gen console. Lucidsound's LS15P is one of those headsets, but unlike other wireless headsets that may carry a more premium price, the company aims to deliver the same incredible sound quality and ease of use but in a much more affordable package. While it may not end up being one of the best PS5 headsets, it does a solid enough job at everything to be considered an option for those that may be in the market for a budget choice.

At a glance Lucidsound LS15P Bottom line: The LS15P is a decent wireless headset choice for those looking for one. While it may not deliver amazing audio quality, it's more than enough to get the job done while playing, and it does boast a surprising amount of features and a great battery life to make it one of the more attractive options out there. The Good Solid microphone

Comfortable fit

Sleek, minimalist design The Bad Headset feels a bit flimsy

Wired audio doesn't match up to competitors $100 at Amazon

Lucidsound LS15P What I like

Category Spec Weight 282g Driver diameter 50mm Frequency response 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz Microphone pattern Omni-directional Battery life ~15 hours

One of the first things I noticed about the LS15P was just how sleek and simple it was. Painted all black and featuring some subtle logos on the ears and along the top of the headband, the LS15P doesn't feature any of the usual brightly colored or sharp aesthetics of other "gaming" headsets. More importantly, it's a fairly comfortable fit, thanks to the low frills design and the padded, faux leather earcups and top band. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Because of its wireless nature, the LS15P has all of its buttons and controls along the ears of the headset. Generally, I don't expect too much when it comes to "budget" headsets and what they feature, but I was pleasantly surprised in this case. The LS15P features an EQ setting like most headsets, but comes with three distinct presets, with a Standard, Signature Sound, and Bass Boost option all available.

Set up on the LS15P is also a breeze, as the headset connected near-instantly once I turned it on. In another pleasant surprise, the PlayStation 5 actually defaults the audio to the LS15P once the dongle is plugged into the system. Some may not like that, but I prefer not having to fiddle through the PS5's menu in order to swap audio outputs once my headset is on. In games and in party chat, the sound quality of the LS15P won't blow you away, but isn't terrible by any means. Sound quality and battery life were pleasant surprises. Sound is solid across nearly all aspects, and nothing ever comes across as too muddy or overblown in louder games like Call of Duty or Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Microphone quality was also fairly standard, as the LS15P sports a wired boom mic that is flexible enough to position wherever you'd like for the optimal quality. The headset also comes with a built-in microphone, but in my testing, that didn't provide enough noise canceling from ambient sounds to warrant use. Battery life on wireless headsets is usually an issue, especially after long sessions of gaming. Thankfully, I didn't have any problems with the LS15P, as I made it much closer to the advertised 15 hours of battery life than I thought I would. This range isn't exactly excellent when compared to most premium wireless headsets, but it's certainly better than most "budget" headsets I've encountered have offered. Lucidsound LS15P What I don't like

The LS15P is mainly used as a wireless headset but can also be connected via a 3.5mm wire as well. Unfortunately, quality does seem to take a bit of a dive when you connect to an actual wire, especially when trying to connect to a phone or something else. Furthermore, while the headset is said to work with a range of devices, in my brief testing with it on mobile devices, it didn't perform very well. In a day and age where nearly every mobile device can connect wireless to headphones or earbuds, it's disappointing that the LS15P can only connect to a mobile device via 3.5mm wire. While the design of the LS15P is pleasing to look at, the headset itself does often feel more flimsy than I'd like. It's only plastic at the end of the day, but the headset doesn't really carry much weight to it when you pick it up and move it about. That's a slight plus while wearing it for long periods, but I found myself worried about breaking it more often than I did marveling in how lightweight it was made to be. Lucidsound LS15P The competition

When it comes to wireless headsets, it's hard to not put the SteelSeries Arctis 7P at the top of the list. Not only does it come at a surprisingly low price for a premium wireless headset, but it sports a 24-hour battery life, 3D audio support, and one of the most comfortable builds that we've seen for PS5 headsets. SteelSeries' Engine app may not be the most robust, but the headset more than makes up for it in other features, including the ability to tweak the equalizer, dynamic range compression, and microphone of the headset itself. If you're looking for a wired headset instead, the Astro A40's provide the top of the line quality that the company has come to be known for recently. You can pick up the A40's with or without the MixAmp Pro that Astro offers, but either way the headset is one of the best on the market currently. It sports ultra-comfortable fabric earcups, has a stylish but not too jarring design, and has some of the best audio quality you can find without spending too much. Lucidsound LS15P Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a budget wireless headset

You want a headset that sports a sleek, lightweight design

You'd like to play games without any wires getting in the way You should not buy this if ... You're looking for the best of the best audio quality

You want a wider range of features and customizability 3 out of 5 The LS15P is lacking in a ton of areas when it comes to wireless headsets, but it doesn't try to pretend that it's a premium headset in a market full of them. Instead, Lucidsound has found a surprisingly sweet middle ground for those looking to pick up a wireless headset without dropping the kind of money on them that is usually required. With a lightweight and comfortable design, above-average audio quality, and a handful of neat features, the LS15P is a solid option for those on a budget. With that being said, the market for gaming headsets is ever-expanding, and wireless headsets are getting cheaper by the day. If you'd rather ensure that you're going to get the best quality and design that you can, it might be worth it to save up a bit and wait to pick up one of the more premium options out there.

