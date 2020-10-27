Curious about the creatures you have to catch (and eat) in Bugsnax? You've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of all the Bugsnax you'll be finding in, well, Bugsnax on PS5 when it releases. Developer Young Horses says that the game will feature over 100 different Bugsnax species for players to collect with a variety of contraptions and bait. As far as PS5 launch games go, it looks to be a fun one.

Because Bugsnax isn't out yet, this list is a work-in-progress with what we know so far. We'll continually update it with more Bugsnax and their locations where they can be found in the game.

Every Bugsnax species