After a two-year wait since the last season, award-winning police drama Line Of Duty is finally back for more edge-of-the-seat procedural drama Read on to find out how to stream Season 6 from anywhere in the world.

AC-12 regulars Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) all return alongside new recruit Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin), an eager young detective constable looking to make her mark on the force.

The new season's plot looks set to revolve around the role played by new big-name guest lead, Kelly Macdonald.

The Trainspotting star plays the role of Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, a senior investigating officer working on a case surrounding the unsolved murder of a journalist.

The high-profile investigation has stumped detectives for over a year, but when new information about a potential suspect comes to light, Davidson's unusual actions draw suspicion and the attention of the anti-corruption department.

Read on to find out how to watch a Line of Duty: Season 6 stream online, no matter where you are in the world.

Line of Duty: Stream Season 6: Where and when?

The new series of Line of Duty premieres in the UK on Sunday, March 21 at 9pm on BBC1.

Watch Line of Duty: Stream Season 6 online from outside your country

We have details of UK, U.S., Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Line of Duty: Season 6 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the police drama but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.