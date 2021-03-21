After a two-year wait since the last season, award-winning police drama Line Of Duty is finally back for more edge-of-the-seat procedural drama Read on to find out how to stream Season 6 from anywhere in the world.
AC-12 regulars Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) all return alongside new recruit Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin), an eager young detective constable looking to make her mark on the force.
The new season's plot looks set to revolve around the role played by new big-name guest lead, Kelly Macdonald.
The Trainspotting star plays the role of Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, a senior investigating officer working on a case surrounding the unsolved murder of a journalist.
The high-profile investigation has stumped detectives for over a year, but when new information about a potential suspect comes to light, Davidson's unusual actions draw suspicion and the attention of the anti-corruption department.
Read on to find out how to watch a Line of Duty: Season 6 stream online, no matter where you are in the world.
Line of Duty: Stream Season 6: Where and when?
The new series of Line of Duty premieres in the UK on Sunday, March 21 at 9pm on BBC1.
Watch Line of Duty: Stream Season 6 online from outside your country
We have details of UK, U.S., Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Line of Duty: Season 6 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the police drama but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
How to stream Line of Duty: Season 6 in the UK
The new seven-episode series is set to premiere on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Sunday, March 21 with the further episodes airing weekly. The finale is scheduled for May 2.
That means you can also live stream episodes online via BBC iPlayer or enjoy it a few hours later on-demand. If you find yourself away from home, a great BBC iPlayer VPN will help you access a stream of the show.
BBC iPlayer
Line of Duty is available for free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence.
How to watch Line of Duty: Season 6 online in the U.S.
The bad news for Stateside-based fans of the police drama is that there's no currently confirmed broadcaster for the new season.
If you're new to the show, or need a refresher, you can catch up on the first five seasons via on-demand service Acorn TV, the likely home of season 6.
AcornTV content can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video in the US, which means you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.
How to watch Line of Duty: Season 6 online in Canada
It's a similar story for viewers across the border, with no confirmed broadcaster of season 6 in Canada.
The smart money is on either Netflix or Amazon Prime eventually having the new series available on-demand. Both of the rival services currently have series 1-5 available in their libraries for Canadian subscribers right now.
How to watch Line of Duty: Season 6 online in Australia
There's better news for crime show fans Down Under. Line of Duty season 6 will be available in Australia exclusively via BritBox, with the new series premiering on the Anglophile streaming service on Thursday, April 1.
BritBox offers a wide range of classic British comedy and drama and costs AU$8.99 per month or AU$89.99, but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
