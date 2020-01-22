Generally, when you see articles about LG and updates, it's in reference to how slow the South Korean company is at pushing them out, and rightfully so. LG has had a particularly bad reputation when it comes to timely updates, but that's not what we're here to talk about today.

Instead, we're here to give LG credit for a new feature that was included in the Android 10 update but wasn't even mentioned in the release notes. It turns out, LG added a new desktop mode in its Android 10 update, which began rolling out to the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ recently.

If you're aware of Samsung's DeX mode, then you'll find the new desktop mode to be very similar. As with DeX, all you need is a USB-C to HDMI adapter to connect your LG smartphone to a display. Once connected, you'll be presented with a notification on the phone for screen sharing mode. After you click on the notification, it will output a full desktop environment on your monitor from your phone.