Our pick LG V40 First to 5G LG V50 The V40 may not be everyone's first-choice flagship, but it's a really good phone that competes with top-end devices at a sub-$900 price. Sure it doesn't have 5G, but its price makes it a much better value proposition than the V50 — and you'll be able to choose (and change) your carrier because it's available unlocked. $850 at B&H Pros Less expensive for effectively same experience

Available unlocked and to use with any carrier

Great screen Cons No future 5G capabilities

Less than stellar battery life The V50 is a good phone, but it isn't substantially different from the V40. You get access to a 5G network, and a larger battery is always nice, but it also costs $300 more than the unlocked V40. Plus, you'll be limited to just Verizon or Sprint, and 5G isn't worth switching carriers for right now. $1150 at Sprint Pros 5G is ready for the future

20% larger battery

Great screen

Newer processor Cons Overpriced for what you get

Only available from Sprint and Verizon

Heavier than V40

The V40 and V50 are nearly identical

The LG V50 has a different name, but is nearly identical to the LG V40 released months earlier. It's built with the same materials, has the same-sized screen, and has the same specs other than four simple changes: a newer Snapdragon 855 processor, 5G radios, 128GB of storage and a larger 4000mAh battery.

Those changes lead to small increases in thickness and weight for the V50, though you won't particularly notice those on account of the V40's already thin and light hardware.

LG V40 LG V50 Operating system Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch OLED, 3120x1440 (19.5:9)

HDR10 6.4-inch OLED, 3120x1440 (19.5:9)

HDR10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 64GB 128GB Expandable MicroSD MicroSD Rear camera 1 12MP, 1.4-micron, OIS, f/1.5, 78-degree lens 12MP, 1.4-micron, OIS, f/1.5, 78-degree lens Rear camera 2 16MP, 1-micron, f/1.9, 107-degree lens 16MP, 1-micron, f/1.9, 107-degree lens Rear camera 3 12MP, 1-micron, f/2.4, 45-degree lens, 2X zoom 12MP, 1-micron, f/2.4, 45-degree lens, 2X zoom Front camera 1 8MP, f/1.9, 80-degree lens 8MP, f/1.9, 80-degree lens Front camera 2 5MP, f/2.2, 90-degree lens 5MP, f/2.2, 90-degree lens Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C Audio BoomBox speaker

3.5mm headphone jack

32-bit Quad DAC BoomBox speaker

3.5mm headphone jack

32-bit Quad DAC Battery 3300mAh

Non-removable 4000mAh

Non-removable Charging Quick Charge 3.0, Fast wireless charging Quick Charge 3.0, Fast wireless charging Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security Capacitive fingerprint sensor Capacitive fingerprint sensor Dimensions 158.8 x 75.7 x 7.6 mm

169 g 158.8 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm

183g

Being the "same" as the V40 definitely isn't a bad thing, and if you're comparing these two phones it means you're already drawn to the features and design that LG has to offer. But it's worth noting that the improvements in the V50 are minimal, even though it's listed with a different name that would indicate there's more of an upgrade at play.

How much do you want to pay for 5G?

With so much shared between the phones, the differentiator in this comparison is access to a 5G network — and the associated price and carrier restrictions associated with it.

Getting access to a small 5G network is not worth $300 more than the V40.

Considering the V50 is so similar to the V40 but with the potential to use 5G in the future, it would be a no-brainer to go for the V50 ... except for the fact that it's about $300 more. The V40 launched at a high price, but in the months since it's dropped considerably — and now it can be had for under $900, whereas the V50 is over $1100. That's a big price differential for a small improvement, and while the V40 is a fine value at about $850 its core tenets don't really stand up to the scrutiny placed on a phone that costs hundreds more.

In addition to the cost aspect, which is likely the most important for people, there are also carrier restrictions in place for the V50. You can only get the LG V50 from Sprint or Verizon, and at this point with the small size of 5G networks it isn't worth switching carriers in order to get this phone. If you use T-Mobile or AT&T, or a prepaid MVNO, you'll only be able to go with the V40 because it's available unlocked.

If you like what LG is offering in its high-end phones, we recommend you get the LG V40. It's hundreds of dollars less than the V50, and you won't miss the 5G capabilies — by the time the network matters, you'll be ready to upgrade to a new phone again.

