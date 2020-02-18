LG Electronics today quietly introduced its latest K series smartphone lineup. The new K61, K51S, and K41S smartphones come with upgraded cameras and a more modern design compared to last year's lineup.

The LG K61 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a hole-punch cutout and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor running at 2.3GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The quad-camera array on the back of the phone houses a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Some of the other key highlights of the LG K61 include a 4,000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG K51S features a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the same unnamed octa-core processor as the K61 but is less impressive in the camera department. It has a 32MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rest of its tech specs, however, are largely identical to that of the K61.