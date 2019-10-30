LG and Qualcomm announced plans to show off a new automotive infotainment platform running LG's webOS on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform (ADP). The new platform will run LG's Linux-based webOS Open Source Edition 2.0 and marks a new entrant into the auto OS space after Apple's Carplay and Google's Android Auto.

LG has announced no specific details on how cars and drivers will benefit from webOS support, nor whether the system would operate in tandem with smartphones like Apple and Google products or as a standalone service. For its part, Qualcomm happily bragged of Snapdragon's capabilities in the car, including the power to drive high-res passenger and rear-seat entertainment displays with advanced graphics and ultra HD streaming provided by 5G networks.

Smartphone fans remember webOS as the system that drove Palm's comeback Palm Pre devices, and was later passed among tech giants until it landed at LG running various devices including smart TVs and wearables. LG and Qualcomm plan to show a reference platform for the new collaboration in January at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.