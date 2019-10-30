What you need to know
- LG and Qualcomm will bring webOS to the Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform.
- A reference platform for a new car infotainment system will be shown at CES 2020.
- Qualcomm says Snapdragon will bring multi-display support and 5G capabilities to your car.
LG and Qualcomm announced plans to show off a new automotive infotainment platform running LG's webOS on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform (ADP). The new platform will run LG's Linux-based webOS Open Source Edition 2.0 and marks a new entrant into the auto OS space after Apple's Carplay and Google's Android Auto.
LG has announced no specific details on how cars and drivers will benefit from webOS support, nor whether the system would operate in tandem with smartphones like Apple and Google products or as a standalone service. For its part, Qualcomm happily bragged of Snapdragon's capabilities in the car, including the power to drive high-res passenger and rear-seat entertainment displays with advanced graphics and ultra HD streaming provided by 5G networks.
Smartphone fans remember webOS as the system that drove Palm's comeback Palm Pre devices, and was later passed among tech giants until it landed at LG running various devices including smart TVs and wearables. LG and Qualcomm plan to show a reference platform for the new collaboration in January at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.
A webOS TV
LG 55-inch C8 OLED
A smart TV running a car OS
The LG C8 OLED is the best webOS TV you can buy right now. It features an incredible OLED panel with deep blacks, vivid colors, HDR10, Dolby Vision support and so much more. If you want to try webOS, this is better than waiting for the car.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Death Stranding's launch trailer is nearly 8 minutes
Sit back, relax, and get comfortable before watching Death Stranding's launch trailer.
Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker shown off at SDC 2019
Samsung brought its Bixby-enabled Galaxy Home Mini to SDC 2019 but still hasn't confirmed a release date.
Xbox Console Streaming games to mobile devices hits Alpha preview rings
Xbox Console Streaming allowing you to use your home Xbox to stream games to a mobile device is about to begin rolling out to users in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Xbox Insider preview rings. Here's what we know so far.
Diagnose your car troubles with these OBD II scanners
Taking your car to the dealer or mechanic just to read your trouble codes can cost upwards of $100! Get your own reader and figure out what's wrong with your car or truck right on your phone or tablet.