Phone Arena recently got its hands on an internal memo from AT&T, with someone from the company talking about how it has "the ability to seed the Google Pixel 4."

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4 at its upcoming event on October 15, and when the phone launches likely later in the month, it might have the widest availability of any Pixel phone to-date.

A lot of that memo might look like gibberish if you aren't closely familiar with the carrier world, so let's breakdown what's being said here.

RCS stands for "retail sales consultant," which is code for someone that sells phones at an AT&T store. As for COU, this stands for "company owned unit" and is just a phone that employees get to use for work purposes.

In other words, the memo is basically saying that AT&T is looking to have one sales employee per store use the Pixel 4 and get familiar with it so they can be more knowledgeable about it for sales purposes.

We can't confirm the legitimacy of the email on our end, but an expansion to AT&T certainly doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

Following an exclusivity deal with Verizon for a couple of years, this past May saw Google expand its carrier presence by bringing the Pixel 3 and 3a series to Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

Whether or not this turns out to be the real deal, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out for sure, seeing as how Google will unveil the Pixel 4 and all of its goodies on October 15.

Google Pixel 4: Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and News!