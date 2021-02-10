What you need to know
- Lawnchair has announced that it is back in development.
- The popular Pixel-esque launcher's last update was in December 2019.
- Announced on Telegram, Lawnchiar has added 7 new developers and in the process of putting things back in order for its source code.
There are a multitude of launchers out there, all striving to be your default home screen and be the very Best Android Launcher on the market. Many of these launchers have devoted followings — Nova Launcher and Action Launcher both have millions of ardent users — including a launcher that's technically been on hiatus for over a year. Lawnchair Launcher has its last update in December 2019, but there are still tens of thousands of users who are still using it while they await the developers' return.
Well, wait no longer! Lawnchair announced on Telegram that it's back with some new blood and starting the arduous task of catching up with code changes and bugfixes ahead of pushing out new updates. Lawnchair's claim to fame is that it takes the Pixel Launcher experience but gives you all the customization and third-party launcher features you'd expect from a top-notch launcher, and it has delivered on that promise time and time again. Pixel-style theming is something we can all enjoy, especially since Lawnchair allowed non-Pixels to get in on the fun, too.
We still don't have a timetable on when a new version will hit the Google Play Store — even when it was in active development, Lawnchair was known for taking its time with getting perfect before releasing it from beta to stable — but the Lawnchair team said to expect to hear again from them "shortly".
Welcome back, Lawnchair! I don't blame you for skipping 2020 and I look forward to new features soon.
Pixel Perfected
Lawnchair 2
The wait might almost be over.
Lawnchair is the like the Pixel Launcher went to a rave and decided it wanted to be fun and flexible instead of boring and plain. Change all the colors, add all the features, but still keep that core Pixel Launcher experience.
