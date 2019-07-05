The Pixel 4 is expected to launch later this year, and for the first time, Google will be adding more than one rear camera to the device. Back in June, in an unprecedented move, Google actually confirmed the rear design of the upcoming Pixel 4, showing off its massive camera bump housing two cameras and a third unknown sensor.

At the time, we were left to speculate what field of view the secondary camera may have. Would it be a zoom lens similar to what we've seen from Samsung or would it be an ultra-wide angle lens like previous LG flagships?

Now, we've learned that the secondary camera appears to be a telephoto lens. The revelation comes after the guys at XDA did some digging into the code of version 6.3 of the Google Camera app.

Upon investigation, they uncovered changes in the code referencing "Sabre", which is Google's codename for its Super Res Zoom. Further inspection led to the discovery of some new sensor IDs for the camera which was not present in Google Camera 6.2.