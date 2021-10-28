Latest Diablo Immortal closed beta includes new class, controller support

What you need to know

The latest Diablo Immortal closed beta will only be available on Android devices.

The newest beta includes a brand new class, updated PvP features, and more.

The closed beta should be live sometime later today.

After running a series of technical tests and a closed alpha earlier this year and in late 2020, Blizzard is ready to give players another chance to return to the world of Diablo Immortal. The company announced on Thursday that another closed beta for the game is set to begin, this time with the beta only available for Android users and set to test out a variety of features.

Alongside the news of a brand new beta testing phase, Blizzard has also updated a variety of features in the game, including PvP gameplay and the ability to purchase in-game items. Best of all, players will now get the chance to try out a brand new class in a game that's already ranking among one of the best Android games out there.

A new class and new end-game features

Alongside all of the new items in this closed beta, Diablo Immortal will give players the chance to try out the Necromancer class, a fan-favorite from past Diablo titles that can call forth an undead army to attack opponents. Previously, only five classes were available to play, so it'll be good for new and returning players to get the chance to try out a brand new class, complete with new abilities.

Elsewhere in the closed beta, a brand new end-game gear system has been included in the beta. Called Set Items, this new function is added to secondary gear slots (hands, feet, neck, waist, and two rings). In your time playing, you'll be able to loot Set Items that will grant specific, unique bonuses if three or six pieces are worn together. This should make for a deeper end-game experience, as grinding for new Set Items will keep you coming back to dungeons.

Controller support

Perhaps one of the biggest inclusions in the new round of beta testing is the fact that controller support has been added. After player feedback from the last few rounds of testing was loud and clear on the topic, Blizzard added in the function.

Currently, the supported controllers in the new Diablo Immortal beta are:

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Series X|S Bluetooth Controller

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Sony DualShock 4

Razer Kishi

At the moment, deeper UI interactions aren't supported, so you will have to use the touch screen in order to do things like equip items and maneuver through certain menus. However, things like combat and movement are supported, so you'll be able to get a good sense of how controllers will function in the full game.

An updated PvP mode

Initially introduced in the last round of closed alphas, PvP gameplay in Diablo Immortal got a bit of an overhaul for the latest beta. A brand new PvP mode, Challenge of the Immortal, has been added into the Cycle of Strife, setting the stage for a huge battle between some of the best players in the game.

In the Cycle of Strife — Diablo Immortal's PvP area — Shadows will be able to complete the Rite of Exile against the Immortal faction, and if successful, will trigger a battle. This fight will put the top Immortals player in a 30 vs. 1 battle, with 30 Shadows trying to take down 1 Immortal that is transformed into a huge, towering warrior. Taking down the Immortal results in a new group of Immortals taking the reigns, essentially resetting the order of power in Diablo Immortal's PvP world.

Another new addition, Battleground Ladders, have been added into the 8v8 Battleground PvP system, allowing players to fight for the top spot amongst players of their same skillset.