What you need to know
- An HBO show adapation of The Last of Us was recently announced.
- Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The Last of Us, will be co-writing the series.
- Druckmann shared on Twitter that Gustavo Santaolalla will be helping with the show.
- Santaolalla is the compose for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.
Recently, we learned that HBO and PlayStation Productions are collaborating on an adaption of The Last of Us, designed as a TV series on HBO. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The Last of Us and its upcoming sequel The Last of Us Part II, is co-writing the series.
The involvement from people on the original games doesn't stop there though, as Druckmann has revealed on Twitter that Gustavo Santaolalla, composer of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, will be helping on the HBO series.
Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO!— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 11, 2020
A huge part of the mood and atmosphere of The Last of Us is the minimal, emotion-driven soundtrack that accompanies Joel and Ellie's journey, so fans should be happy to see Santaolalla involved. There's no timeframe for when we can expect this show but it will likely be some time, as Druckmann is still working on The Last of Us Part II, which is currently scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
How far will Ellie go?
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
