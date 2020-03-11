Recently, we learned that HBO and PlayStation Productions are collaborating on an adaption of The Last of Us, designed as a TV series on HBO. Neil Druckmann, the creative director of The Last of Us and its upcoming sequel The Last of Us Part II, is co-writing the series.

The involvement from people on the original games doesn't stop there though, as Druckmann has revealed on Twitter that Gustavo Santaolalla, composer of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, will be helping on the HBO series.

Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO! — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 11, 2020

A huge part of the mood and atmosphere of The Last of Us is the minimal, emotion-driven soundtrack that accompanies Joel and Ellie's journey, so fans should be happy to see Santaolalla involved. There's no timeframe for when we can expect this show but it will likely be some time, as Druckmann is still working on The Last of Us Part II, which is currently scheduled to release on May 29, 2020.