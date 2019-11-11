Disney+ movies on a televsionSource: Disney+

  • Disney+ begins streaming for users on November 12.
  • Only four of the Marvel movies will not be on Disney+ at launch.
  • Those remaining Marvel movies will become available in early 2020.

Just like the movies that so many of us love from Disney, there is seemingly a last-minute bit of excitement before Disney+ goes live tomorrow. A new thread from the official Disney+ account gave us an early present with newly announced Marvel titles for launch day. While we knew that there is already a very expansive list of movies,that will be coming to Disney+ when the service begins streaming November 12, this update significantly fills in the gap for missing Marvel films.

Originally expected to arrive on the service December 11 was Avengers: Endgame, which Disney announced last week that it would now be available at launch. Today on Twitter, Disney confirmed that Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would also be ready to go at launch. The only films that will be missing initially are Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, and Thor: Ragnarok, which will be showing up at Disney+ after the contract with Netflix has expired — which should be early 2020.

Disney+ is shaping up to be a great service, and Disney has shown that it is working hard to get all of our favorites into one place as quickly as possible. Whether it's classic Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, or Nat Geo, that has you excited — the wait is almost over.

