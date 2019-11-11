Just like the movies that so many of us love from Disney, there is seemingly a last-minute bit of excitement before Disney+ goes live tomorrow. A new thread from the official Disney+ account gave us an early present with newly announced Marvel titles for launch day. While we knew that there is already a very expansive list of movies,that will be coming to Disney+ when the service begins streaming November 12, this update significantly fills in the gap for missing Marvel films.

Originally expected to arrive on the service December 11 was Avengers: Endgame, which Disney announced last week that it would now be available at launch. Today on Twitter, Disney confirmed that Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would also be ready to go at launch. The only films that will be missing initially are Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, and Thor: Ragnarok, which will be showing up at Disney+ after the contract with Netflix has expired — which should be early 2020.