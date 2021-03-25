What you need to know
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a fantasy adventure set to release in August for PS4 and PS5.
- It follows a young spirit guide who uses magical abilities to shepherd those who have died to the spirit realm.
- A new trailer debuted at the Future Games Show that showcased thrilling combat against fantastical beasts.
- Those who purchase the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits received a new trailer at the Future Games Show that gave a a glimpse of some cute and cuddly allies along with the monsters we'll be fighting. The charming indie title was first announced back in June 2020 at Sony's PS5 press conference.
The trailer teases an emotional rollercoaster in between some epic battles, so we could have a tear-jerker on our hands not unlike Ori and the Blind Forest.
Developed by Ember Lab, Kena: Bridge of Spirits stars the titular character in a fantasy world inspired by locales in East Asia. Kena uses her magical abilities to help those who have deceased crossover into the spirit world. These people remain between the two worlds if they have unfinished business or have undergone terrible trauma, and as Kena you'll work to help to ease their suffering and allow them to rest.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits was initially planned to release for PS4 and PS5 in 2020, but it was pushed back until August 24, 2021. Those who purchase the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
Could it become one of the best games on PS5? We'll need to wait and find out, but PlayStation historically has great luck with indie games hitting it big.
