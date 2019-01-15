If you want to learn how to code or get a better understanding of how computers work, Kano is a company you should be following if you aren't already. It sells a variety of coding and computer kits that make STEM education fun, and today, Kano announced that it's partnering with Disney for something pretty exciting.
Per Kano:
Today Kano, a leader in interactive storytelling, announced a two-year collaboration deal with Disney's Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products group. The first item out of the deal will be a Star Wars themed product system that will launch in the second half of 2019.
There's currently no word as to how much the Star Wars-themed product will cost or what it'll look like, but we're pretty stoked to see it nonetheless.
Commenting on this news, Kano's CEO and co-founder, Alex Klein, said:
Our goal at Kano is to take you on a journey, unlocking powers in yourself and others, through the medium of technology – from wands that really work, to computers you make yourself, and more. Collaborating with Disney is a blessing. We can combine connected, creative technologies with some of the most memorable stories ever told.
We'll be following Kano closely for more details as they become available, so be sure to stay tuned as we learn more!