The gang share their thoughts on the newly announced Steam Deck, including the target audience and how the experience is likely to differ from other consoles and PC-based gaming rigs. They also talk about enjoying games how you want to play them — and that includes easy mode!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
- Steam Deck: Specs, cost, and everything you need to know | Windows Central
- With the Steam Deck, Valve might beat Nintendo at its own game | Windows Central
- How to preorder Nintendo Switch OLED model | iMore
- Xbox is combating exclusion with its accessibility drive, and others should follow | Windows Central
