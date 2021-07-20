Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

The gang share their thoughts on the newly announced Steam Deck, including the target audience and how the experience is likely to differ from other consoles and PC-based gaming rigs. They also talk about enjoying games how you want to play them — and that includes easy mode!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
MAX-imum streaming

These are the best shows on HBO Max right now

HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.

Anker PowerWave Alloy review: The best wireless charger for Android
Compact champion

Anker PowerWave Alloy review: The best wireless charger for Android

Wireless chargers have come a long way in the last decade, but for most of that time, they’ve relied on older, weaker Qualcomm QuickCharge wall chargers to power them. Now that USB-C Power Delivery is widespread and stable, manufacturers like Anker are taking full advantage to make wireless chargers that better fit into our lives and our current tech.