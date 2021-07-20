The gang share their thoughts on the newly announced Steam Deck, including the target audience and how the experience is likely to differ from other consoles and PC-based gaming rigs. They also talk about enjoying games how you want to play them — and that includes easy mode!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

