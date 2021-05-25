The JP crew discuss platform exclusivity and the possibility that Starfield may be an Xbox and Windows only title. They also preview Deathloop for PS5, talk about Nintendo's lack of clear strategy when it comes to amiibo, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- A report suggests Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and Windows PC, as screenshots leak online | Windows Central
- Xbox is ready to start playing dirty | Windows Central
- Microsoft to host a joint Xbox and Bethesda conference to discuss future projects | Windows Central
- Deathloop for PS5 preview: A stylish immersive sim that could be game of the year | Android Central
- Nintendo turned the beautiful Zelda & Loftwing amiibo into a cheap paywall accessory | iMore
- Nintendo fans don't know what they want from amiibo, but neither does Nintendo | iMore
