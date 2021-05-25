Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

The JP crew discuss platform exclusivity and the possibility that Starfield may be an Xbox and Windows only title. They also preview Deathloop for PS5, talk about Nintendo's lack of clear strategy when it comes to amiibo, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

