After being announced in 2019 and introduced in a Canary build earlier this year, Google has formally announced that Jetpack Compose 1.0 is finally available. This tool aims to help developers build apps faster, taking advantage of "Android's modern native UI."

As detailed by Android Central's Jerry Hildebrand, Jetpack Compose is a tool that not only will "breathe new life into your favorite apps," but also other products using Google's different pieces of software. This includes Chrome OS for the best Chromebooks, Android TV, tablets, and even the best foldable phones.

The problem with many of the best Android apps is that while these can be used on pretty much anything running Android (and Chrome OS), that doesn't mean the apps will look or behave all that great on these various devices. It's for this reason that some of our writers, including Android Central's Michael Hicks, have had a difficult time switching to Android from iOS.

Apple has made great strides in recent years after the announcement of Swift UI. This is Apple's own coding language that makes it easier for developers to create beautiful-looking applications that work across the iPhone, iPad, and now, M1-powered Macs like the new 24-inch iMac.