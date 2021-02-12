A new year means new sales data to pour through. Thanks to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, we've got details on video game sales for January 2021 in the United States. According to Piscatella's thread, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of January in units sold, while the PS5 was the best-seller in terms of dollar sales. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory of the month.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the best-selling game of the month, with it now being the 20th best-selling game ever tracked by NPD. Assassin's Creed Valhalla came in at number #2 and is also the second-fastest selling Assassin's Creed of the series, with the biggest initial launch and most revenue of any game in the franchise.

Here are the December 2020 results:

Total sales: $4.71 billion, up 42% year-over-year from $3.32 billion

Video game hardware: $319 million, up 144% year-over-year from $131 million

Video game content: $4.17 billion, up 36% year-over-year from $3.06 billion

Video game accessories: $222 million, up 73% from $128 million

Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* NBA 2K21 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* FIFA 21 Immortals Fenyx Rising Mortal Kombat 11 Just Dance 2021 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Cyberpunk 2077* Super Mario Party* UFC 4

*Digital sales not included

Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

PlayStation platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Demon's Souls Ghost of Tsushima FIFA 21 NBA 2K21* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Xbox platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Forza Horizon 4 NBA 2K21* Cyberpunk 2077 FIFA 21 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition UFC 4

Nintendo platforms

Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Ring Fit Adventure Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Super Mario 3D All-Stars* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Just Dance 2021 Super Mario Party* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Odyssey*

That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out the December 2020 NPD report here.