What you need to know
- The January 2021 NPD results have been released.
- The PS5 was the best-selling console in dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch was the best-seller in units sold.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling game of January 2021.
A new year means new sales data to pour through. Thanks to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, we've got details on video game sales for January 2021 in the United States. According to Piscatella's thread, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of January in units sold, while the PS5 was the best-seller in terms of dollar sales. The PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory of the month.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the best-selling game of the month, with it now being the 20th best-selling game ever tracked by NPD. Assassin's Creed Valhalla came in at number #2 and is also the second-fastest selling Assassin's Creed of the series, with the biggest initial launch and most revenue of any game in the franchise.
Here are the December 2020 results:
- Total sales: $4.71 billion, up 42% year-over-year from $3.32 billion
- Video game hardware: $319 million, up 144% year-over-year from $131 million
- Video game content: $4.17 billion, up 36% year-over-year from $3.06 billion
- Video game accessories: $222 million, up 73% from $128 million
December 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 21
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- NBA 2K21
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
- FIFA 21
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Just Dance 2021
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077*
- Super Mario Party*
- UFC 4
- *Digital sales not included
December 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:
December 2020 NPD PlayStation platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Demon's Souls
- Ghost of Tsushima
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21*
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
December 2020 NPD Xbox platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Forza Horizon 4
- NBA 2K21*
- Cyberpunk 2077
- FIFA 21
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- UFC 4
December 2020 NPD Nintendo platforms
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Just Dance 2021
- Super Mario Party*
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Super Mario Odyssey*
That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out the December 2020 NPD report here.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shakes things up with a campaign that delivers solid mechanical improvements. The multiplayer leaves a lot to be desired but things are improving with patches and now the big Season One content update.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have you been happy with the Galaxy S21's fingerprint sensor?
The Galaxy S21 introduces a larger and more accurate fingerprint sensor — but is it any good? Here's what our AC forum members think!
6 things we'd love to see in the Google Pixel 6
Google is likely coming out with the Pixel 6 at the end of summer. Here are a few things we're hoping to see from 2021's #madebygoogle event.
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE successor just had its first big leak
According to a new report, a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE is already in the works. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box and is expected to offer similar specs as the Galaxy S21.
How to get started streaming with your PS4 or PS5
Streaming games is a huge deal these days and you need to have the best equipment possible when you do. We have the best stuff around, just for you!