In a not-so-surprising move, Jade Raymond announced earlier that she had opened up a new independent studio in Montreal called Haven. It's set to be a place where game developers she's worked with can refocus on making the games they love "without any barriers or impediments." What's even more interesting about this announcement is that Raymond revealed she has partnered with PlayStation to release a new IP on PS5. If you're familiar with her past work, you'll see this as a perfect fit. Before Google shut down its internal game development studio for Stadia and let go of Raymond, who was heading the initiative, she had previously worked at Ubisoft for several years on the Assassin's Creed series, helping catapult the burgeoning franchise to become one of the most successful in video game history. It's this expertise that makes me excited to see what she and PlayStation will cook up together.

After her time at Ubisoft, Raymond spent years working with Uncharted Creative Director Amy Hennig at Electronic Arts on a couple of secret Star Wars projects. Though these, unfortunately, will never see the light of day — pour one out for Visceral Studios — I wouldn't say the work was wasted like her talents at Stadia. Raymond knows how to produce high-quality games and has worked with some of the best in the business to do it. In Raymond's announcement, she expresses how PlayStation's beliefs align with her own. We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people's lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It's why I couldn't be happier for their backing and support. While she couldn't share more, she did reveal that Haven is hard at work on a new IP, and I think that's exactly what PlayStation needs. In addition to some big budget spending like Microsoft, it's wise to cultivate these relationships with smaller developers. And given the talent at hand, we could be seeing a game that ends up being an instant hit.