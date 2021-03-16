What you need to know
- Jade Raymond is a developer who has worked in leadership across the gaming industry at Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Stadia.
- When Stadia Games and Entertainment closed, Raymond departed Google.
- Raymond is now heading up an independent studio called Haven Entertainment Studios.
- Haven Entertainment is working with PlayStation on an unannounced new IP.
Today, Sony announced that Jade Raymond is heading up a new studio independent studio called Haven Studios. Raymond has previously worked across the video game industry at Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and most recently, Stadia Games and Entertainment, Google's now-defunct first-party development studios.
"As I took stock of my career over the last few years and started to think about what to do next, I came to a very simple conclusion: I need to get back to what I love doing most, and do so in a way that gives our team the freedom to explore, inspire, and create," Raymond says.
Having departed Google, Raymond has founded Haven Games in Montreal and is working with PlayStation on an unannounced new IP. Raymond notes in regards to Sony that she "...couldn't be happier for their backing and support."
Given the new nature of this studio and it being a new IP, it'll likely be some time before we learn exactly what Raymond, Haven Studios and PlayStation are all working on. Whenever it does arrive, it'll no doubt be as some kind of PS5 exclusive. Much like with Housemarque's Returnal, this is a case of Sony branching out beyond Sony Worldwide Studios with select partners for new IP.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
