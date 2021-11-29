What you need to know
- A new report claims Twitter CEO Dorsey could step down as CEO.
- It is unclear who will succeed Dorsey.
- Dorsey is currently CEO of both Twitter and Square.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has decided to step down from his position, reports CNBC. In addition to Twitter, Dorsey currently also serves as the CEO of Square, a mobile payments company that was launched in 2010.
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp., which acquired a significant stake in Twitter last year, has been pushing to replace Dorsey as the company's CEO. The investment firm expressed concerns over Twitter's growth and Dorsey's performance as CEO.
At this point, however, it isn't clear who is going to succeed Dorsey. More details are likely to surface once the news is officially confirmed by Twitter. Android Central has reached out to the company for a comment on the story.
Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter along with Biz Stone, Evan Williams, and Noah Glass in 2006. He served as the company's CEO until 2008, post which he was named chairman. Dorsey dropped the title of "interim CEO" and became the permanent CEO of Twitter in October 2015.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Quest 2 and over 80 games are on sale for Cyber Monday 2021!
Whether you need a carrying case, controller grips, or just a better headstrap, we've found the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals around.
Cyber Monday Blink deals
Blink cameras are getting some big discounts for Cyber Monday. Deals are available on indoor and outdoor cameras as well as video doorbells so you can stay informed about what's going on in and around your home.
Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy S21, Plus, and Ultra deals
The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra continue to be the flagship phones to beat. And with all three phones getting discounted, now is the time to make the switch.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!