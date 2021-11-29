Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has decided to step down from his position, reports CNBC. In addition to Twitter, Dorsey currently also serves as the CEO of Square, a mobile payments company that was launched in 2010.

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp., which acquired a significant stake in Twitter last year, has been pushing to replace Dorsey as the company's CEO. The investment firm expressed concerns over Twitter's growth and Dorsey's performance as CEO.

At this point, however, it isn't clear who is going to succeed Dorsey. More details are likely to surface once the news is officially confirmed by Twitter. Android Central has reached out to the company for a comment on the story.

Jack Dorsey co-founded Twitter along with Biz Stone, Evan Williams, and Noah Glass in 2006. He served as the company's CEO until 2008, post which he was named chairman. Dorsey dropped the title of "interim CEO" and became the permanent CEO of Twitter in October 2015.