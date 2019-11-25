Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 displaysSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Android or iOS?

It's a question that gets brought up time and time again in the mobile tech space, and one that'll continue to be debated for many more years to come.

Both Android and iOS saw pretty big updates this year, with Android 10 radically changing the platform's navigation and iOS 13 bringing the long-awaited dark mode.

Now that we're in late 2019 and have 2020 creeping around the corner, we wanted to take another look through the AC forums to see what people have to say on the matter.

eric002

I've always loved Android for a number of reasons. Number one, freeness and flexibility of applications and development. Number two, customization of UI completely. Number three, you're not locked down to do anything any one way. The customization one, is a really big thing to me it's everyone else here! IOS hasn't changed the home screen since it was introduced by Steve Jobs. And the widgets in...

L0n3N1nja

I've had Android since 2011, didn't even consider apple with the number of iPods I had die on me. Worked Verizon 2012 until 2016 and was there for the launch of the 5, 5s, 6, 6s. I absolutely hated using the small screens, lack of swype to text, ugly UI, walled ecosystem, lack of expandable storage, lack of customization. Needing to connect to iTunes for so many things including ring tones...

PixelTracer

I personally prefer Android because it's more open and customizable. Although, I have been messing around with iOS lately on the iPad Air I got from my cousin. As for transferring files, I found it easier to send it to myself via email or downloading it through Google Photos/Drive. I'm glad there's an iOS version of it. Because iCloud can be a real pain sometimes.

Javier P

For me it's all about choice. With Android I can decide not only how my phone looks and behaves but how much I want to pay for a new phone or which hardware features are better for my needs. With iOS you have an iPhone, which is good, but there's no much room for personal options.

What about you? Why do you still use Android over iOS

Join the conversation in the forums!