Remember about a month ago, when Twitter rolled out the option for iOS users to switch from its "optimized" Home feed, which shows you popular tweets first, back to the chronological timeline we've all been clamoring over for years? Well, good news, everyone — starting today, that feature is coming to Android users, too.

Twitter's decision to move to an algorithmic timeline back in 2016 hasn't exactly been a popular one, with seemingly endless complaints over the ways tweets are organized. At the top of your timeline may be a days-old tweet, or even a tweet from someone you don't follow (usually because it was "liked" by someone you do follow), while the most recent tweets could be buried dozens of posts down.