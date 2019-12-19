Believe it or not, we're quickly coming up on the one-year-anniversary for when the Galaxy S10 series was released.
The S10 has stood out as one of the year's best phones, offering a gorgeous AMOLED display, premium design, powerful triple rear cameras, and more. Almost a year after its launch, however, how's its battery life doing?
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their S10 endurance. Here's what they had to say.
What about you? It's almost 2020 — how's your Galaxy S10 battery life holding up?
Galaxy Fold 2 live images show off hole-punch display, dual rear cameras
Purported live images showing the rumored Samsung clamshell foldable have surfaced on Weibo.
Here's your first look at the upcoming Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
The first Huawei P40 and P40 Pro renders reveal a design that looks fairly similar to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S11.
How Google built the Pixel 4's Recorder app using machine learning
Machine learning is one of those buzzwords that's often-used but seldom understood. Google helped break down exactly what machine learning means for how its new Recorder app works, specifically helping us understand how it understands and categorizes conversation so well.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. Cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case!