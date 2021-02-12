The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 +, and S21 Ultra each represent the top-of-the-line for their respective markets. You know that, of course. That's why you're getting (or have already bought) one — you're all about premium hardware.

What have you done to protect your investment, though? In spite of their pedigree, Samsung's Galaxy S21 devices are just as vulnerable to impact damage as any other smartphone. Often, all it takes is a single drop.

Maybe your phone falls out of your pocket when you're getting into an Uber. Maybe you inadvertently knock it off your bedside table while half asleep one morning. Or maybe it simply slips out of your hand while you're using it.

Either way, the end result is the same. A broken screen, a massive repair bill, and potentially several weeks with a loaner. That's far from ideal, no?

Here's where Whitestone Dome comes in. With its patented LOCA technology, the company has for several years manufactured optimized, premium screen protectors that provide flawless protection without sacrificing usability. Its most recent line of products, released for the Galaxy S21 series, is some of its best work yet.

First and foremost, its S21 Dome Glass Ultra protector features a new, semi automatic installation method known as E-jig. Developed to reduce installation failures, E-jig allows you to attach your protector to your device simply by pulling out a pin. Better yet, if something goes wrong with your first installation, the S21 Ultra comes in a pack of two — meaning you also have a replacement on-hand if your protector suffers any damage.

In addition to the S21 Dome Glass, Whitestone also offers the S-Cushion back cover. Made of soft, high-quality microfiber, it provides peerless shock absorption. It's also fully-reusable, leaves no residue after removal, and comes equipped with a screen cleaner.

Drawing on its years of experience, Whitestone has also released a camera protector specifically geared towards the unique design of the Galaxy S21. This protector can be applied without any impact on photo quality. Whether you're taking pictures at night or trying to capture the perfect video, you can rest assured that your camera is safe from harm.

Finally, the EZ Glass and Dome Film exist as lower-cost alternatives to Dome Glass. EZ Glass is a 2.5D tempered glass screen protector that offers nearly the same responsiveness and clarity as Dome Glass. Dome Film, meanwhile, is a hard-coated film that ranks 8/10 on the Moh scale of hardness. Both products are highly cost-effective while also working flawlessly with fingerprint sensors.

The lower-cost Dome Film is sold as a 5-pack, with 3 film phone covers and 2 camera protectors. The film for the S21 and S21+ are designed for maximum protection against drops, scrapes, and scratches, made of industry-leading material with a hardness of 8 on the moh scale. The S21 Ultra Film, meanwhile, is made of special, self-healing EPU material, giving it a smoother surface and better uniformity than other products of its kind.

As an added bonus, if you purchase a 5-pack of this product alongside the S21 series Dome glass, you can save 30% on the latter.

Whether you've purchased the vanilla Galaxy S21, the mid-range S21+, or the premium S21 Ultra, Whitestone can help you keep your investment safe. Because at the end of the day, everyone drops their phone now and then. It's better to be prepared for that eventuality — to do what you can to ensure you don't end up saddled with a busted camera, phone, or screen.

Visit Whitestone's Amazon storefront to learn more.