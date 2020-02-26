Hotstar, which is currently the largest on-demand video streaming service in India, has decided not to upload the latest episode of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight. In the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver discussed controversial policies introduced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also talked about the recent protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

What's particularly frustrating about this is that Hotstar has censored itself to not upset India's ruling party. There was no move from the Indian government to revoke the episode from airing on the streaming service, and the segment is already available on HBO's official YouTube channel, where it has over 5 million views.