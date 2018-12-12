Attempting to apply cheats to console games can be intimidating. Do I need to take apart my console? Do I need to mod or hack it, potentially voiding the warranty? Thanks to Hyperkin, the answer to all of those questions is no with the Save Wizard Save Editor.

Hyperkin's Save Wizard Save Editor is an easy way to edit your game saves and apply different cheats to them. The main drawback being that most of the cheats are limited to glorified time saver packs.

Hyperkin Save Wizard Save Editor What I like

Save Wizard has a growing list of over 1000 supported games. Some may only have a few cheats available while others may have hundreds (different types of resources are counted as separate cheats), but the list does include some of the newest games out there like Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to unlock the entire map in Red Dead or obtain the maximum amount of money (provided you already have at least $1 in-game), you can do so.

Though Save Wizard's client initially warns that it is only guaranteed compatible with PS4 system update 5.01 or below, I found no problems using it on my console which is already running the latest system update, 6.20. It is also strongly recommended that while using this software, you turn off automatic updates on your PS4, just in case.

Anyone can download the Save Wizard client for free from Save Wizard's website , but you need a license key to be able to use it. $60 may seem like a steep price to some people for what amounts to a long list of time saver packs, but it does serve as a cost efficient replacement for microtransactions. Why pay $5 a pop for a small pack of in-game resources when you can pick up the Save Wizard and apply a cheat to get maximum ability points, resources, money, hit max level, or even unlock the entire game map.

Over on your PS4 just plug in your USB drive and copy over any save game data in your settings that you wish to use. Pop the USB back into your computer and Save Wizard will automatically read which game saves are on it and which cheats are available. Simply apply whichever you want, transfer the saves back over to your PS4, and voila. Instant success. It really does work like a charm, and I had no trouble accessing my edited saves when jumping into a game.

Hyperkin's Save Wizard Save Editor may very well be the best and easiest way to apply cheats to your single-player games. So long as you have a USB drive over 4GB and a computer that runs Windows 7 or later, you're good to go. And let's be honest, that essentially covers nearly everyone who would be looking to pick up this software to begin with.

This isn't like how players will mod Skyrim or Fallout 4 to turn dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine or spawn thousands of VertiBirds.

It's easy to use once it's all set up, but getting to that point can be frustrating. I wish that there were clearer instructions on how to set up your account correctly so that you can start applying cheats as quickly as possible. At first I was unable to apply any cheats to my saves as the options were grayed out. Only after I went on Save Wizard's website and read its FAQ did I see that I needed to register a profile first.

Doing so is as simple as going into the client and left clicking on the save to register a profile to it, but I never would have known I had to do that as the client does not instruct you to do so. Even after I did so, I ended up needing to restart my computer for it to work as it kept telling me that it was unable to reach the server to register my profile.

Save Wizard does not allow players to cheat in multiplayer games (which I am thankful for), but its single-player cheats are no replacement for bigger and better mods. This isn't like how players will mod Skyrim or Fallout 4 to turn dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine or spawn thousands of VertiBirds, or even add new locations and quests. As I mentioned earlier, these cheats are simple time savers. You don't need to own a game to view its cheats on Save Wizard, and after scrolling through dozens I found that the cheats were nearly always the same for every game: hit max level, earn max money, earn max resources, unlock all weapons. Stuff like that. Resources may differ from game to game, but the concept is the same.

There is also a caveat to many of these where you'll need at least one of the particular resource in your inventory for the cheat to work. For example, because I did not have an Ancient Tablet in my inventory in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the cheat that was supposed to give me the maximum amount did nothing. I suspect this is because the cheats attempt to read what you already have and then duplicate them, but either way you should take note of the fine print when applying certain cheats. If it looks like a cheat doesn't work, it may not be because it's broken, it may be because you didn't have that item in your inventory at the time.

By purchasing Save Wizard, you're also taking the chance that it may just stop working someday. There is no guarantee that it will be compatible with future PS4 system updates. Though the company may work hard to ensure that it works as long as possible, the risk is yours to take.

And no, you currently cannot obtain trophies with these cheats active.

Hyperkin Save Wizard PS4: Should you buy it?

There isn't a lot of variety when it comes to the cheats offered, but the Hyperkin Save Wizard Save Editor works exactly as advertised and is perfect for cheat enthusiasts. Even though it isn't a replacement for more intricate modding, Save Wizard offers the perfect solution for players who don't have a lot of time on their hands or who just want to feel overpowered.

4.5 out of 5

Save Wizard's future being dependent on potential PS4 system updates is its biggest weakness.

$59 Amazon

