What you need to know
- Google will delete all data related to Play Music on February 24.
- You can download all your Play Music library and data using Google Takeout before the deadline
- You will not be able to recover your uploads or purchases from Google Play Music after February 24.
Google finally pulled the plug on its Play Music streaming service late last year. While Play Music may be dead, Google is still allowing users to download their data from the app and transfer it to YouTube Music. However, the tech giant has now started sending out emails to Play Music users, warning them that they will no longer be able to recover their data after February 21.
The email reads:
On February 24, 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library with any uploads, purchases and anything you've added from Google Play Music. After this date, there will be no way to recover it.
In case you haven't exported all your Play Music data yet, you can use the transfer tool in the YouTube Music app or download a copy of all your content using Google Takeout. The transfer will include all your uploaded and purchased songs, playlists, albums and songs in your library, likes/dislikes, as well as your billing information. Once your data is transferred, Google will also update your music profile to provide you with personalized recommendations in YouTube Music, which is now its only music service.
