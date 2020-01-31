Huawei is expected to announce an upgraded version of its Mate X foldable phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month. The phone, which will be called the Mate Xs , is said to sport a slightly smaller display, newer Kirin 990 chipset, and a more durable design compared to its predecessor. Some rumors , however, suggest a true successor to the Mate X will arrive in the third quarter of 2020.

A patent filed by the Chinese company with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) (via 91Mobiles) has revealed the design of one of its upcoming foldable phones. Since the Mate Xs is not expected to feature an all-new design, it is possible that the design described in the patent application could be of the Mate X2 instead.

As can be seen in the images above, the Mate X2 could come with an inward-folding display instead of the outward-folding design of its predecessor. The next-gen foldable phone will also be an upgrade over the Mate X in the camera department. It will feature a total of six cameras – a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual-camera setup on the front. The phone's vertical sidebar will also house a stylus.

Samsung too is rumored to equip the Galaxy Fold successor with an S Pen, along with a few other significant upgrades. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be launched sometime in the second quarter of the year, which means it could go on sale a few weeks before the Mate X2 is announced.