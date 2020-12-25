When it comes to useful peripheral devices, there's nothing quite as valuable (or as elegant) as the smartwatch. Tiny in size but huge in versatility and capability, it's easy to see why smartwatches have become so popular in recent years.

Among the various smartwatches out there, none are quite as special as the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Here's a detailed look at what makes the watch so good and why it's an excellent gift to give to a loved one (or to yourself!) this holiday season.

Work hard, play hard

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is superb for people who like to get active during their day-to-day life. With full data tracking for heart rate, speed, slope angle, and distance for skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, the watch is perfect for adventurous sportsmen and women. Folks who like to golf can take advantage of the watch's golf data tracking that keeps an eye on your swing speed, posture, and consistency. This allows you to hone your skills and improve at an accelerated rate. People who simply like to work out will find the watch's 100+ workout modes beneficial, as each one will track important relevant data. Additionally, the watch is capable of fully tracking all of your physical activity so that you can maintain your fitness goals. Finally, in scenarios where you want to explore the great outdoors, automatic route tracking and severe weather warnings help ensure that you'll always be safe and will always be able to find a way back home.

Stay healthy, stay happy

Something about the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro that everyone can benefit from is the watch's health tracking features. With full 24/7 blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, a special sleep monitoring system that can diagnose six different types of sleeping issues, stress monitoring with Huawei TruRelax, and 24/7 heart rate tracking, users of the watch can rest easy knowing that the Watch GT 2 Pro will help them remain in good health around the clock.

Your everyday assistant

In addition to everything listed above, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro also works excellently as a general companion device. Fans of music will love the fact that up to 500 songs can be stored on the watch and that you can sync the device with Huawei's FreeBuds Pro, while employees and leisure users alike will appreciate the watch's ability to take, reject, or mute calls. Additionally, you can pair the watch with Huawei phones in order to share photos to the watch, which you can then use as a watch face. You can even use the watch to remotely snap a photo with your phone. All of this is enhanced by the watch's 8-14 day battery life, and in scenarios where you need a quick recharge, five minutes of charging will net you 10 full hours of usage time. The watch also charges wirelessly, which is incredibly convenient.

A sleek style

Lastly, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is nothing short of a masterpiece in terms of design and craftsmanship. The frame of the watch is a sleek titanium frame, while the watch dial itself is made out of a damage-resistant sapphire. For maximum comfort on your skin, the back of the watch is also fitted with a pleasant glossy ceramic that feels great to the touch.

In addition to the superb design of the watch itself, there are also over 200 different watch dial customization options for users to choose from, each with their own unique visual styles. This gives users a wealth of different watch faces to choose from.

Perfection on your wrist

Ultimately, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is simply unmatched in terms of quality, design, and versatility. This makes it a phenomenal gift for the holiday season, and thankfully it's more affordable than ever. It normally costs € 220, but right now, you can get your hands on it for €125 – a whopping 45% off. Therefore, there's never been a better time to get one for a loved one or for yourself than right now.

If the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro isn't right for you, there are also Huawei's other smartwatches to consider. These include the fitness-focused Huawei Watch Fit as well as the less advanced but more affordable Huawei Watch GT 2. Also, make sure you check out Huawei's Christmas tree activity page for opportunities to win Huawei devices!