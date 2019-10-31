What you need to know
- A new Huawei tablet was leaked with a high-end design and camera punch-out.
- Twitter leaker Evan Blass claims it will be called the Huawei MatePad Pro.
- Huawei is currently forbidden from shipping Android devices with Google software and services.
Rumor site 91Mobiles has spotted renders of a new Huawei tablet that could sit at the high-end of Huawei's mid-screen range. The tablet has a smooth look with a thin bezel and a 'hole-punch' selfie camera on the front screen.
Leaks label this tablet with an internal codename "Marx," but prolific Twitter leaker Evan Blass chimed in to say this would be the Huawei "MatePad Pro."
The device is pictured with Huawei's professional-looking keyboard attachment, similar to Apple's iPad Pro keyboard. 91Mobiles also claims the tablet will support Huawei's M-Pen stylus. A few other details can be inferred from the leak, including a USB-C port and bottom-firing speakers, but important items like the stylus silo or the fate of the 3.5mm headphone jack are unclear.
The new Huawei tablet is shown in black and white. What is not so black and white, however, is the fate of Huawei's Android devices. Huawei is currently locked out of the Google services program while the Chinese company is under investigation by the U.S. government. It's unclear what OS this new tablet is running, but assuming it's anything like the Mate 30 Pro, it'll be a build of Android 10 / EMUI 10 without access to Google services.
Huawei tablet
Huawei MediaPad M5
A small tablet with beefy sound.
Huawei's MediPad tablet rocks Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and a curved edge display, which makes this a direct shot at Samsung's tablet lineup (and maybe even a worthy iPad competitor).
Philip Berne worked from 2011 to 2017 as part of Samsung's Public Relations team and maintains no business or financial relationships with Samsung nor is he currently bound by non-disclosure agreement.
