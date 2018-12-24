Huawei had a pretty rough year in regards to its U.S. relations thanks to ever-increasing security concerns surrounding the company, but that apparently didn't stop it from breaking smartphone shipment records. Per a press release recently shared by Huawei, it shipped out more than 200 million phones throughout 2018 — setting a new all-time high for itself.

Compared to years past, 2017 saw 153 million shipments, 2016 with 139 million, and in 2015, Huawei shipped just 108 million phones.

Diving deeper into this year's 200 million figure, Huawei notes that its Mate 20 series was met with 5 million+ shipments within just two months of availability and that the P20 lineup was one of its most popular for female customers with females accounting for half of all sales of the phone.

The mid-range Nova 3 and Nova 4 also saw big success this year with 65 million shipments, with Huawei's sub-brand Honor climbing to the number one Internet-based smartphone brand in China thanks to the Honor 10 and V10.