Huawei had a pretty rough year in regards to its U.S. relations thanks to ever-increasing security concerns surrounding the company, but that apparently didn't stop it from breaking smartphone shipment records. Per a press release recently shared by Huawei, it shipped out more than 200 million phones throughout 2018 — setting a new all-time high for itself.
Compared to years past, 2017 saw 153 million shipments, 2016 with 139 million, and in 2015, Huawei shipped just 108 million phones.
Diving deeper into this year's 200 million figure, Huawei notes that its Mate 20 series was met with 5 million+ shipments within just two months of availability and that the P20 lineup was one of its most popular for female customers with females accounting for half of all sales of the phone.
The mid-range Nova 3 and Nova 4 also saw big success this year with 65 million shipments, with Huawei's sub-brand Honor climbing to the number one Internet-based smartphone brand in China thanks to the Honor 10 and V10.
In the past eight years, Huawei's smartphone shipments have increased from 3 million units in 2010 to 200 million units in 2018, reflecting approximately a sixty-six-fold growth. In the global smartphone market, Huawei has gone from being dismissed as a statistical "Other" to ranking among the top 3 players in the world. And in the second and third quarters of 2018, Huawei became the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer, with a global market share of 14.6%.
Commenting on these numbers, Huawei CEO Richard Yu said:
Looking to the future, Huawei's consumer business will focus on the core concept of 'consumer-centric', and will dare to keep innovating, and make every effort to become a pioneer and leader in the next wave of the smartphone revolution, as well as constantly create new value for consumers, let our consumers better enjoy their lives, and truly make Huawei a brand that is beloved by consumers the world over.
