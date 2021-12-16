Huawei is gearing up to launch a new clamshell foldable phone to counter the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the latest leaks show off an impressive-looking device.

The leaked images were spotted by leaker Ice universe and posted on Weibo by Harper's Bazaar, showing off a smartphone with a fashionable look with some unique design choices. Most notably, P50 Pocket sports a circular display next to a circular triple camera array. This is likely to match the design principles introduced in other P50 models, which distribute its rear cameras between two circular modules.

Huawei P50 Pocket pic.twitter.com/KCYt4zF68T — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2021

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), says that the circular cover display measures at 1-inch, and from the images, it can be used for taking selfies. Beyond that, it's unclear how functional the external display will be, especially when compared to the larger external displays found on some of the best foldable phones like the Z Flip 3 or even Motorola's Razr 5G.

That said, Huawei appears to be aiming for aesthetics here, which is evident in the style of the images and the fact that they were posted online by a fashion magazine. This isn't far off from how Samsung positions the Z Flip 3, either, as noted by the customizable Bespoke Edition models and partnership with clothing brand Dr. Denim for limited-edition jeans.

Young notes that since producing circular displays is costly, Huawei has opted for a rigid OLED for the cover display instead of a flexible one. This will cost less to produce but adds to the device's overall weight and thickness.

As far as the inner display goes, Young says it will measure at 6.85-inches, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

While we expect the phone to have some powerful specs similar to the other P50 smartphones in the lineup, don't expect 5G connectivity here. Still, the smartphone will likely appeal to Huawei fans thanks to its stylish design language.

Huawei is expected to announce the P50 Pocket on December 23.