Huawei has started rolling out a new EMUI update for its flagship P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, adding a night mode feature for the 32MP selfie camera. The update is currently being seeded only to the Chinese variants of the two smartphones.

According to GizmoChina, the feature is called "Super Night Mode" and makes it possible to capture higher-quality selfies in low-light conditions. Unfortunately, no samples photos have surfaced yet, so we will need to wait slightly longer to find out just how effective the new feature really is.

While there are no details available currently on exactly how the Super Night Mode works, it is not identical to the Night Mode feature that is available for the rear-facing cameras on the P30 and P30 Pro. The existing long-exposure Night Mode feature combines multiple images to produce a bright image with lower noise.

The update, which arrives as EMUI version 9.1.0.193, also brings the latest August security patch and a few other changes. These include optimizations for the in-display fingerprint sensor, activation of VoLTE calling for China Telecom subscribers, and a new video editing feature for the default Gallery app.

Since Huawei has just started rolling out the update to P30 and P30 Pro owners in China, it may take a few weeks for the Super Night Mode feature to make its way to users in other regions.