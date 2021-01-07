Stephen King fans are in for a treat as CBS has adapted the horror author's critically acclaimed novel The Stand into a new miniseries and we have all the details on how you can watch it online.
This isn't the first time The Stand has been adapted though as during the 1980s, Stephen King tried unsuccessfully to make the novel into a feature film with director George Romero. The film adaptation spent more than 10 years in development before ABC eventually made it into an eight-hour miniseries in 1994.
For the past two years, CBS has been working on bringing The Stand back to TV once again in the form of a new miniseries. However, according to showrunner and executive producer Benjamin Cavell "none of us could have imagined that Stephen King's 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant".
The nine episode miniseries features an all-star cast that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard and more. The Stand is set in a world decimated by a plague called Captain Trips where the remaining survivors are caught in a struggle between good and evil. Whoopi Goldberg plays the role of the 108-year old Mother Abigail who invites some of the survivors to her farm in a dream. However, others experience a different dream where a terrifying "dark man" who calls himself Randall Flagg invites them to his totalitarian society in Las Vegas. Will the power of good or evil prevail?
Whether you're a huge fan of Stephen King's work or just want to see how the latest miniseries measures up to the previous one, we'll show you how to watch The Stand online from anywhere in the world.
The Stand - When and where?
The Stand first premiered on CBS All Access on December 17 and new episodes of the show are released every Thursday. There will be a total of nine episodes in the miniseries based on the Stephen King novel.
How to watch The Stand online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Stand in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new miniseries when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch The Stand in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a CBS All Access subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Stand every Thursday. If you haven't subscribed to CBS' streaming service yet though, you'll need to in order to watch the new miniseries as it is exclusive to CBS All Access. Thankfully the service is relatively inexpensive as it costs just $5.99 per month with commercials or $9.99 per month commercial-free.
Live stream The Stand in Canada
Stephen King fans in Canada can also watch The Stand on CBS All Access and new episodes of the show will be released on the service every Thursday. Just like in the US, CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month with commericalls or $9.99 per month commercial-free.
Watch The Stand in the UK
UK viewers can watch new episodes of The Stand every week on StarzPlay. However, the show premiered a bit later in the UK on January 3 so horror fans in the UK will want to avoid spoilers as the US is a few episodes ahead. In order to watch The Stand on StarzPlay, you'll need a subscription to the service for £4.99 in addition to an Amazon Prime subscription. There is also a free trial to the service so you can test it out for yourself.
How to live stream The Stand in Australia
Australian horror fans will be able to watch The Stand on Amazon Prime Video beginning on Friday, January 15. In Australia, an Amazon Prime subscription costs either $6.99 per month or $59 for the year. As The Stand is releasing quite a bit later than in the US or UK, there's a high chance that multiple episodes of the show will be available to watch when it premieres.
