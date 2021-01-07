This isn't the first time The Stand has been adapted though as during the 1980s, Stephen King tried unsuccessfully to make the novel into a feature film with director George Romero. The film adaptation spent more than 10 years in development before ABC eventually made it into an eight-hour miniseries in 1994.

Stephen King fans are in for a treat as CBS has adapted the horror author's critically acclaimed novel The Stand into a new miniseries and we have all the details on how you can watch it online.

For the past two years, CBS has been working on bringing The Stand back to TV once again in the form of a new miniseries. However, according to showrunner and executive producer Benjamin Cavell "none of us could have imagined that Stephen King's 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant".

The nine episode miniseries features an all-star cast that includes Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard and more. The Stand is set in a world decimated by a plague called Captain Trips where the remaining survivors are caught in a struggle between good and evil. Whoopi Goldberg plays the role of the 108-year old Mother Abigail who invites some of the survivors to her farm in a dream. However, others experience a different dream where a terrifying "dark man" who calls himself Randall Flagg invites them to his totalitarian society in Las Vegas. Will the power of good or evil prevail?

Whether you're a huge fan of Stephen King's work or just want to see how the latest miniseries measures up to the previous one, we'll show you how to watch The Stand online from anywhere in the world.

The Stand - When and where?

The Stand first premiered on CBS All Access on December 17 and new episodes of the show are released every Thursday. There will be a total of nine episodes in the miniseries based on the Stephen King novel.

How to watch The Stand online from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Stand in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new miniseries when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

