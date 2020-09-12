New coronavirus measures announced earlier in the week by the UK government means this year's running of the oldest of Britain's five Classics (it was first established in 1776), means it will take place behind closed doors.

With spectators now banned from Doncaster Racecourse for Saturday's big race, a live stream of this iconic flat race will be even more important than ever for punters - read on to find out how to watch the 2020 St Leger Stakes online from anywhere with our guide.

Open to three-year-old thoroughbred colts and fillies, as well as being the oldest, it's also the longest of the British Classic flat races. With a demanding 1m 6f distance it's a race that has historically favoured horses blessed with stamina as well as speed. The John Gosden-trained Logician ran out as the convincing winner in last year's race with jockey Frankie Dettori on board. Dettori will this year partner Irish Derby hero Santiago which has been installed as joint favourite alongside William Muir's Pyledriver - the recent winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Great Voltigeur at York. The field of twelve horses also has Joseph O'Brien's Galileo Chrome being strongly backed after a strong recent run of three impressive wins in a row.

Find out how to watch this year's race with our guide to getting a 2020 St Leger Stakes live stream from anywhere in the world.

The 2020 St Leger Stakes: Where and when?

The 2020 Pertemps St Leger Stakes takes place at Doncaster Racecourse this Saturday (September 12), with a start time of 3.35pm BST.

For racing fans in the US that's a 10.35am Et / 7.35am PT start.

Race day coverage in the US will be shared across NBC and NBCSN.

Watch the 2020 St Leger Stakes online from outside the UK

If you're looking to watch the 2020 St Leger Stakes, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch the 2020 St Leger Stakes online in the UK

The great news is that the 2020 St Leger Stakes will be aired live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice and you should be away. ITV's TV coverage is set to kick off at 1.25pm BST on Saturday, September 12 (on ITV1) with the main Pertemps St Leger Stakes race set for 3.35pm.

How to watch the St Leger Stakes race in the U.S.

Coverage here will be split between NBC and NBCSN, which is available via Sling TV. This is your best bet to tune in and watch the race action this weekend.

