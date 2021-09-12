If the title Scenes from a Marriage sounds familiar, that's because Ingar Bergman created the original Swedish miniseries back in 1973. At that time, the miniseries was not only praised but also the subject of controversy for supposedly leading to a rise in divorce rates across Europe.

Oscar Issac and Jessica Chastain are reuniting on screen after co-starring in A Most Violent Year back in 2014 and we have all the details on how you can watch the new limited series Scenes from a Marriage on TV or online.

Now HBO has adapted Bergman's miniseries into a new five-part limited series that will feature hour-long episodes which will air on Sundays. Scenes from a Marriage will re-examine the dilemmas probed by the original and the limited series will explore love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

The limited series will tell the story of Mira (Jessica Chastain) and Jonathan (Oscar Issac) as they try to navigate the ups and downs of married life. Mira is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage while Jonathan is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor who is desperate to keep their marriage intact.

If you haven't seen the original miniseries starring Liv Ullmann, Erland Josephson and Bibi Anderson yet, it's worth noting that it's currently available to stream on HBO Max in case you want something to watch in between episodes of the new limited series.

Whether you're a fan of the original or just want to see Oscar Issac and Jessica Chastain share the screen once again, we'll show you how to watch Scenes from a Marriage from anywhere in the world.

Scenes from a Marriage - When and where?

Scenes from a Marriage will premiere on Sunday, September 12 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO though it will also be available to stream online on HBO Max. The remaining hour-long episodes in the five-part limited series will air weekly at the same time on Sundays on HBO.

How to watch Scenes from a Marriage in the U. S.

If you live in the U. S. and have a subscription to either HBO or HBO Max, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Scenes from a Marriage every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT.

For those that have already cut the cord, signing up for HBO Max will cost you $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free. In addition to Scenes from a Marriage, an HBO Max subscription will also allow you to watch all of HBO's original programming including shows like Succession, Mare of Easttown and Westworld. However, if you sign up for the more expensive ad-free plan, you'll also be able to watch Malignant and other new theatrical releases from Warner bros.

Live stream Scenes from a Marriage in Canada

In order to watch Scenes from a Marriage in Canada, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Crave. While it costs just $9.99 per month to watch Carve Originals and content from Showtime, you'll need to sign up for the service's Crave Movies + HBO plan for $19.98 per month to watch Scenes from a Marriage. Crave also offers a Crave Movies + HBO + STARZ plan for $25.97 per month if you also want to watch STARZ Originals in addition to content from HBO.

The great thing about signing up for Crave's plan with HBO is the fact that you'll be able to watch Scenes from a Marriage and other current HBO content at the same time it premieres in the U.S.

Get a Scenes from a Marriage live stream in the UK

Unfortunately UK viewers will have to wait a bit longer to stream Scenes from a Marriage online as the new limited series will come to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV later this fall.

Watch Scenes from a Marriage in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch new episodes from Scenes from a Marriage every Sunday at 6:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox Showcase. However, if you've already cut the cord, you'll also be able to stream the new limited series on Binge for just AUD$10 per month though there is also a free trial so you can test out the streaming service for yourself.